FIFA 2022 World Cup: Budweiser to offer free beer to winning team after last-minute ban on sales

Lager beer maker Budweiser said that it will give all its extra FIFA World Cup 2022 beer to the winning country after Qatar imposed a last-minute ban on beer at the stadiums. Budweiser said in a tweet, “New Day, New Tweet. The winning Country gets the Buds. Who will get them?”

Qatar imposed a last-minute ban on the sale of beer at the World Cup stadiums, according to FIFA President Gianni Infantino. Speaking at a press conference, the FIFA President said that fans can survive without alcohol for three hours.

He commented, “If for three hours a day you cannot drink beer, you will survive. Maybe there is a reason why in France, Spain, and Scotland, alcohol is banned in stadiums. Maybe they (Qataris) are more intelligent than us, had thought maybe we should be doing that.”

Soon after this, Budweiser brand owner and the world’s largest brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev said in a statement to the news agency Reuters that “some of the planned stadium activations cannot move forward due to circumstances beyond our control.”

Budweiser, also one of the official sponsors of FIFA 2022, was previously allowed to sell beer at the official World Cup venues in Qatar. Football enthusiasts will be allowed to consume alcoholic beverages during the FIFA Fan Festival, a designated party area that offers live music and activities.

Meanwhile, fans were disappointed with the sudden decision as an Ecuador fan told the news agency AFP that this is quite sad. The fan said, “That’s quite sad because, you know, with this weather and all the excitement we have, of course, we want a beer at least once.”

Moreover, two England fans claimed they ended up at a Sheikh’s palace while on the hunt for beer in Qatar. One of the supporters named John revealed having a chance to meet with the royalty the night before while looking for something to drink.

