ICAI CA November exam begins tomorrow; here's what examinees need to remember

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will be conducting the November Chartered Accountants exams between November 21 and December 14. The CA exams will be held in two shifts, which will start from 2:00 pm. The institute has maintained that it is taking all possible COVID-19 precautionary measures to conduct the exam. For the November CA exams, the number of exam centres has been increased to 915 compared to 505 for the May CA exams.

"ICAI will also implement adequate social distancing measures in the current scenario of COVID-19 to ensure the health and safety of our candidates. Adequate measures are being taken for the safety of all without compromising the high standards, sanctity and fairness in the conduct of the examination," ICAI had said. ICAI recently has been changing exam centres in different states.

With the exams just a day away, here are a few important points that every November CA candidates should keep in mind:

1. Before the exam begins, seating areas, door handles, staircase railing, etc. will all be thoroughly disinfected. CA aspirants will be allowed to further sanitise their seating area if they feel the need to do so; they will also be allowed to carry face shields, hand gloves, etc.

2. Once candidates arrive at the exam centre their body temperatures will be checked using thermal scanners. Candidates will be allowed to carry hand sanitisers and masks inside the centres.

3. Other exam related material, such as documents, calculators, photo ID, etc., will also be allowed inside the exam centre.

4. All the staff on examination duty will be wearing gloves and masks.

5. Candidates are also permitted to carry their own water bottles. Packaged water bottles will also be available.

6. All candidates are expected to follow proper social distancing norms before and after the exam. Gatherings are not permitted.

7. Candidates will have to consent to follow all government and ICAI guidelines in the self-declaration part of the exam admit card. They will declare that they are appearing in the exam with full consent and permission of their parents as well.

8. When the exams end at 5:00 pm, students will be let out in a staggered manner by keeping an appropriate time gap between the exit of candidates in two rooms.

9. Candidates will be allowed to leave examination from 4:00 pm onwards if they finish their exams early.

10. Candidates will be allowed to enter the exam centre from 1:00 pm onwards.

Also read: CA Exams 2020: Students worry of COVID-19 risk as ICAI refuses to budge

Also read: CA exams 2020: Students oppose ICAI for changing centres days before exams