CA exams 2020: Students oppose ICAI for changing centres days before exams

Thousands of aspiring chartered accountants have expressed their frustration against the ICAI--the apex body that organises the CA exam--because of lack of clarity over the exams and alleged mismanagement in allotting examination centres.

The ICAI is set to conduct the CA examinations (foundation, intermediate, and final from November 21 to December 14. On November 17, just four days ahead of the examination, the institute made changes in 30 exam centres. The changes include shifting centres to new venues and correction in names.

The November CA Exam centres where changes have been made are in Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh.

The CA institute also tweeted saying, "ICAI is committed to seeing exams scheduled for November 21 with additional 600+ Centres are conducted smoothly with necessary safety precautions as per SoP released".

However, candidates are angry with ICAI for changing the centres just days before the exam. Also, many students argued that some centres were at the COVID-19 hotspots.





And finally when exams are being held ICAI is not responding to safety concerns of the students, centreâs are being changed again and again. No FAQ on opt out. This is not done sir. They will survive they are CA students BORN TOUGH. but itâs our failure as their mentors. â CA Sachin Loya (@caloyasachin) November 18, 2020

Today I visited one of the exam centre and asked about arrangements done by ICAI for exams. The person clearly said no arrangements for exams have been done by ICAI till now. They have been informed that exams are scheduled from 21st.#icaiexams#icaistudentslivesmatter â Thaelbadri Singh (@thaelbadri) November 18, 2020

Please answer below Q.

Centre chnge @ last hrs?

No safety measure?

CA exams along with other exams?

No Cap on studnts allotment in each centre?

No disinfecting measures@ centre?

No clarity on Jan exms?

Or online exm postpone fr membrs?

&List goes on#ICAI_DENIES_EQUALITY â Nandini Sarma Vittala (@vittalanandini) November 18, 2020

APART from this whole 4Â½ hrs at centre, add the risk of travelling 15 - 90 Kms one way to exam centre for many students



With all this Fiasco, ICAI even fails to clarify what will happen to students in a classroom where a covid + case is found#ICAI_DENIES_SAFETY#icai â hari puttar (@crucio_exm) November 18, 2020

ICAI, meanwhile, has claimed that no examination centre falls in any containment zone.

ICAI has also offered students an 'opt-out' scheme for students who are COVID-19 positive or have symptoms of coronavirus. The scheme is also valid for those candidates whose family members, with whom they live, are COVID-19 positive.

Students who opt-out of the exam will be allowed to sit in the second cycle which will be held in the second in January next year. Students can opt-out between November 7 and December 14 this year.

ICAI has said students who opt out will not have to pay fresh examination fees for taking the exams in Jaunary.

However, some students have accused the ICAI of offering 'unequal opportunities' to students. #ICAI_Denies_Equality has been trending on Twitter.

Dear @theicai Everybody is sure that it is not possible to conduct 18 days long exams in this Pandemic.



Your rigid behaviour may cost you very high.



U were ready to take exams even for 1student but now risking health of 4 lakh students.#ICAI_DENIES_JUSTICE#icaiexampostponment â Pooja Pathak (@PoojaPathak334) November 16, 2020

My exam center is in Sec 28 and it's containment zone. I have raised this issue but no clarification is provided by ICAI. If they expect the student who fall in containment zone to opt out, then how can they provide center in containment zone?#ICAI_DENIES_JUSTICE#icaiexampic.twitter.com/AGOOdZfWF2 â Unskilled Ink (@dee__aay) November 16, 2020