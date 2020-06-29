Indian-origin app 'Chingari' takes on TikTok; 5 lakh downloads in 10 days

Indian-origin short video sharing app 'Chingari' has been gathering steam on Google Playstore and Apple AppStore for the last few days. According to makers, the app has already crossed 2.5 million downloads across all platforms.

Chingari is gaining popularity with many directly comparing the app to TikTok. The app has been launched at a time when anti-China sentiments are high in the country. Many users have started uninstalling TikTok, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, and started downloading Indian-made 'Chingari' as a replacement, according to The Times of India.

Mahindra and Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra also expressed this sentiment, He wrote on Twitter, "I hadn't ever downloaded TikTok but I have just downloaded Chingari... More power to you…". He wrote this while retweeting a news article about the success of Chingari.

I hadn't ever downloaded TikTok but I have just downloaded Chingari... More power to you... https://t.co/9BknBvb8j3 - anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 28, 2020

The short-video sharing app had received more than 500,000 downloads in the last 10 days, according to its makers.

Biswatma Nayak, co-founder of the Chingari App, said, "In the last few days, we have witnessed a 400 per cent growth in the subscribers of the app."

According to Nayak, users prefer Chingari over TikTok as unlike TikTok creators on Chingari don't just get fame but also money for the content they upload on the app.

"Chingari pays a content creator on the basis of how viral the video becomes. For every video that one uploads on the Chingari app, you get points (per view) which can be redeemed for money," the statement added.

Apart from English and Hindi, the app is also available in a multitude of native Indian languages such as Bangla, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

