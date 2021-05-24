Lunar eclipse 2021 Date: Check super moon, Chandra Grahan timings; who can see Lunar Eclipse on May 26?

Skygazers will be able to witness the first total lunar eclipse of 2021 on May 26. This is the first total lunar eclipse after 2019. Total lunar eclipse 2021 is known as the Blood Moon or the supermoon since the moon appears reddish-orange.

Blood Moon takes place only when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon to block Sun rays from reaching the moon on a lunar eclipse. NASA explained. "When this happens, the only light that reaches the Moon's surface is from the edges of the Earth's atmosphere. The air molecules from Earth's atmosphere scatter out most of the blue light. The remaining light reflects onto the Moon's surface with a red glow, making the Moon appear red in the night sky."

What is the date and time of Lunar Eclipse?

Total Lunar Eclipse or Chandra Grahan will take place on May 26 (Tuesday). The lunar eclipse, also known as the Super Moon will begin at 08:47:39 UTC and last till 13:49:44 UTC on Tuesday.

What is the total duration of the eclipse?

The eclipse will last for around 5 hours and will be at its peak for about 15 minutes.

What is the magnitude of the lunar eclipse?

Magnitude of the first total lunar eclipse of 2021 is 1.009. Its penumbral magnitude is 1.954.

Lunar eclipse 2021 visibility

The partial lunar eclipse will be visible from the eastern United States and Canada just before the Moon sets in the morning. The partial lunar eclipse will be visible after moonrise in the evening in India, Nepal, western China, Mongolia, and eastern Russia.

The first total lunar eclipse after 2019 will be visible in western United States, Canada, all of Mexico, most of Central America and Ecuador, western Peru, and southern Chile and Argentina. According to NASA, the total eclipse can be sighted along the Asian Pacific Rim only after moonrise.

Skygazers in eastern Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands including Hawaii can watch the total and partial eclipse.

