Mattel launches 'one-of-its-kind Barbie dolls' dedicated to corona warriors

As part of its #ThankYouHeroes campaign, Barbie doll maker Mattel has decided to acknowledge the tireless efforts of doctors, nurses and paramedics during the coronavirus pandemic with its "One-of-a-kind Barbie dolls". The lineup includes a doll of Professor Sarah Gilbert. As a vaccinology professor with the University of Oxford, Gilbert led the development of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the UK.

Mattel has also honoured the efforts of Dr Jacqueline Goes de Jesus who is known for leading the genome sequencing of a COVID-19 variant in Brazil and Dr Kirby White who is the co-founder of the Gowns for Doctors initiative by developing reusable PPE gown.

Apart from these, the Barbie doll maker also revered the contributions of emergency room nurse Amy O'Sullivan who treated the first COVID-19 patient in Brooklyn, Las Vegas-based frontline worker Dr Audrey Sue and Canada-based psychiatry resident Dr Chika Stacy who fought against racism in coronavirus treatment.

"Barbie recognises that all frontline workers have made tremendous sacrifices when confronting the pandemic and the challenges it heightened", said Lisa McKnight, senior VP and Global Head at Barbie & Dolls, Mattel. She added that the iconic dollmaker is "leveraging Barbie's platform to inspire the next generation to take after these heroes and give back."

Besides this, Barbie is also bringing out a 'Fast Cast Clinic' playset comprising a Barbie doll dressed as a doctor and 4 distinct play areas-- medical station, exam table, x-ray machine, and gift shop. The set includes dough that can be molded to create leg/arm casts and wraps with the bandage maker.