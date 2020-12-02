Now you can buy lab-grown meat in this country!

Singapore on Wednesday gave the green signal to US start-up East Just to start selling its lab-grown chicken meat in the country. East Just says that this is the world's first regulatory approval for 'clean meat' which is not obtained by slaughtering animals.

Globally, the demand for 'clean meat' is surging over consumer concerns about health, animal welfare and the environment. Plant-based meat options, which were popularised by Beyond Meat Inc and Impossible Foods, are becoming increasingly common on supermarket shelves and restaurant menus. Clean meat is grown from animal muscle cells in a laboratory.

However, 'clean meat', also called 'cultured meat, development is still at a very nascent stage and has high production costs.

"The first-in-the-world regulatory allowance of real, high-quality meat created directly from animal cells for safe human consumption paves the way for a forthcoming small-scale commercial launch in Singapore," Eat Just stated on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

East Just has stated that the 'clean meat' will be sold as nuggets and had previously told that the cost of a single nugget would be $50 each.

Also Read: World's 1st Covid-19 vaccine approved! UK first country to give nod to Pfizer & BioNTech candidate

Also Read: India likely to resume oil imports from Iran, Venezuela under Biden presidency



