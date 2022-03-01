Russia-Ukraine war: Vladimir Putin stripped of honorary Taekwondo black belt

International federation governing Taekwondo -- World Taekwondo – has stripped Russian President Vladimir Putin off his honorary taekwondo black belt over the invasion of Ukraine by Russian Forces. The federation confirmed the development in an official statement, which was shared on Twitter.



The statement reads, “World Taekwondo strongly condemns the brutal attacks on innocent lives in Ukraine, which go against the World Taekwondo’s vision of “Peace is More Precious than Triumph” and the World Taekwondo values of respect and tolerance.”



It also stated that Russian and/or Belarusian national flags or anthems will not be displayed or played at World Taekwondo events. The federation has also decided that neither World Taekwondo nor the European Taekwondo Union will not conduct or recognise Taekwondo events in Russia and Belarus.



“World Taekwondo’s thoughts are with the people of Ukraine and we hope for a peaceful and immediate end to this war,” the federation noted towards the end of its statement.

World Taekwondo strongly condemns the brutal attacks on innocent lives in Ukraine, which go against the World Taekwondo vision of “Peace is More Precious than Triumph” and the World Taekwondo values of respect and tolerance.#PeaceIsMorePreciousThanTriumphhttps://t.co/nVTdxDdl2I — World Taekwondo (@worldtaekwondo) February 28, 2022

Meanwhile, the International Olympic Committee’s executive board has recommended that international sports federations should ban Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from competing in events following Russian invasion of Ukraine. The IOC said the executive board made the decision “in order to protect the integrity of global sports competitions and for the safety of all the participants.”

The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) disagreed with the IOC and said that this decision “contradicts both the regulatory documents of the IOC and the (Olympic) Charter.”



The ROC noted in a statement, “As a first step, we consider it necessary to send requests to international federations for an official response on the status of Russian athletes and their rights to participate in international competitions due to the fact that it is the … federations that have the authority to admit athletes to international competitions in the respective sport.”



It added that the ROC intends to uphold the rights and interests of Russian athletes and provide necessary assistance to their national federations to challenge “discriminatory decisions.”



(With agency inputs)

Also read: Ukraine crisis: IOC recommends banning Russian, Belarusian athletes from int'l events