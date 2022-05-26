Texas school shooting: Elon Musk backs ‘tight background checks’ for gun sales 

The mass shooting in an elementary school located in Texas’ Uvalde that killed 19 children and two adults has shocked the entire world. The teenage shooter involved in the incident also killed his grandmother and was shot dead by responding officers soon after the incident.

Reacting to this shootout, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said that ‘tight background checks’ should be paramount for gun sales. He added that sales of assault weapons should be limited to people like gun range owners and people who live in a “high-risk location, like gang warfare.”

While talking about limiting sales of weapons, Musk also advocated the right to bear arms as “an important safeguard against potential tyrant of government.”

He wrote in an email to news site CNBC, “I strongly believe that the right to bear arms is an important safeguard against potential tyranny of government. Historically, maintaining their power over people is why those in power did not allow public ownership of guns.”

In this mail, the world’s richest man also blamed the media for giving the attention that shooters crave by covering mass shootings. He wrote, “Regarding recent events, the shooters are obviously doing this to generate the most amount of attention possible. Why is the media doing exactly what the mass murderers want?”

Tuesday’s mass shooting incident is among a series of incidents witnessed across the US. These incidents have fuelled a debate between advocates of stringent controls on sales of guns versus those who oppose legislation that could compromise Americans’ right to bear arms.

(With inputs from CNBC news)