scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TRENDING
World
'There are laws that we disagree with...': When Mark Zuckerberg was 'almost' sentenced to death in Pakistan

Feedback

'There are laws that we disagree with...': When Mark Zuckerberg was 'almost' sentenced to death in Pakistan

The tech billionaire made the claim during a recent interview with podcaster Joe Rogan as he discussed challenges to social media platforms posed by different governments and legal frameworks across the world.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Mark Zuckerberg Mark Zuckerberg

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has claimed that he was "almost sentenced to death in Pakistan" after being sued for blasphemous content on his social media platform. 

The tech billionaire made the claim during a recent interview with podcaster Joe Rogan as he discussed challenges to social media platforms posed by different governments and legal frameworks across the world. "There are laws in different countries that we disagree with. For example, there was a time when someone was trying to get me sentenced to death in Pakistan because someone on Facebook had a drawing of the Prophet Muhammad, and someone said 'that's blasphemy in our culture'. They sued me and opened criminal proceedings," he told Rogan.

The lawsuit accused Facebook of hosting content that violates Pakistan’s strict blasphemy laws. The Facebook CEO did acknowledge that the situation was a "little disconcerting", adding that "it's not great (if you're) flying over that region, you don't want your plane to go down above Pakistan".

Zuckerberg asserted that Meta is committed to balancing free expression with respect for local regulations and cultural values in specific countries. “I don’t know exactly where it (the lawsuit) went because I’m just not planning to go to Pakistan, so I was not that worried about it," he continued.

Further elaborating, Zuckerberg reflected on the increasing pressure on tech companies from stricter content regulation.

“The point is, there are places around the world that just have different values that go against our free expression values and want us to crack down and ban way more stuff than I think a lot of people would believe would be the right thing to do. To have those governments be able to exert the power of saying they’re going to throw you in prison – that’s a lot of force. I think this is one of the things that the US government is probably going to need to help defend the American tech companies abroad," he said. 

Published on: Feb 12, 2025, 3:59 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement