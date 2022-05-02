World's most expensive bottle of whisky to be auctioned in the UK 

The world's largest bottle of Scotch whisky, with a record-breaking 311 litres of 32-year-old Macallan, is set to be auctioned this month in the UK.

The bottle, known as The Intrepid, is 5-feet 11-inches tall and will be auctioned by an Edinburgh-based auction house. It contains the equivalent of 444 standard bottles and may break the world record for the most expensive bottle of whisky ever sold at $1.9 million, according to Wales Online.

Guinness World Records certified the bottle last year, while any amount the upcoming sale achieves above £1.3 million, 25 per cent will be donated to the Marie Curie charity.

According to Wales Online, Colin Fraser, of Lyon & Turnbull – who will lead the auction, said, “Bidders will have the chance to buy a piece of Scotch whisky history. They will become the owners of an exclusive 32-year-old single-malt Scotch from what is widely regarded as one of the world's best distilleries, The Macallan.”

The whisky was matured in two sister casks in The Macallan's Speyside warehouse for 32-years. The liquid was then bottled last year by Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky, a top independent whisky bottling company.

According to the auction house, the whisky has a smooth texture, and a sweet overall taste with some white pepper in the lengthy, warming finish and a suggestion of French apple tart in the aftertaste.

Besides, Wales Online reported that to commemorate this event, a small number of exclusive bottle sets were also produced. These comprise a collection of 12 bottles, each filled with remaining 32-year-old Macallan whisky from the same casks used to fill the record-breaking bottle.