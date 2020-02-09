Nirmala Sitharaman relaxes ESOP tax, announces early-stage funding for start-ups

Expectations
Budget 2020: FM Sitharaman also said that the government will directly provide seed funding to support the start-ups in their early days
Union Budget 2020: FM Sitharaman may scrap capital gains on sale of property; extend time limit of LTCG
Union Budget 2020: The removal of capital gains on the sale of property, if it comes through can help revive the beleaguered real estate sector
Budget 2020: Easy financing of electric vehicles would increase the demand for the environment-friendly vehicles
Budget 2020: Real estate stakeholders hope for support from Modi government, especially in easing liquidity, amid the ongoing slowdown
Budget 2020: The move to restore tax benefits on R&D might come as the government is looking to boost research in drug manufacturing
Budget 2020: The realty sector has taken a beating amid a slowdown forcing the government to announce Rs 25,000 crore of funds to help projects that are stuck
Budget 2020: Better infrastructure to ensure safety of women could also be one of the measures announced by Sitharaman
Budget 2020: Power minister RK Singh said that they have discussed the new UDAY scheme and expect it to find place in the budget
Budget 2020: The budget is a complex consultative process that involves the Ministry of Finance and other ministries, apart from Niti Aayog
- Budget 2020: Now, your EPF will be taxed if...
- Not Vivad, but Vishwas! Direct tax amnesty scheme in Budget aims to clear disputes worth Rs 9.41 lakh crore
- Budget 2020: Rural per capita income may rise up to 5%, but FMCG CEOs sceptical
- Once listed, LIC will be officially bigger than Reliance, TCS
- Healthcare allocation in Budget 2020 5.7% lower than last budget
- Amazon Wow Salary Days sale: Android TV at Rs 10,999, premium headphones at Rs 7,500, & more tech deals
- Nokia's MWC event set for February 23: Nokia 8.2, Nokia 5.2, and everything else to expect
- Meet Arvind Krishna, new IBM CEO who is latest south Indian to head global IT company
- Realme could soon launch Qi-certified wireless charger
- WhatsApp to stop working these phones from today; check details