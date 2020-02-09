Share market on Budget 2020, Sensex, Nifty news stock market updates
Budget fails to cheer D-street; Here's how Sensex, Nifty reacted to FM Nirmala Sitharaman's speech

Rupa Burman Roy
Budget fails to cheer D-street; Here's how Sensex, Nifty reacted to FM Nirmala Sitharaman's speech

All the sector indices closed in red, with realty index declining over 7.5%, media by 4.4%, metal, PSU Bank and financial services by 4%. Over 3% decline was seen in banking and auto shares, while FMCG and pharma fell over 1%.

 
 

Budget 2020: Why Sensex crashed over 700 points amid FM Nirmala Sitharaman's speech

Budget 2020: While Sensex fell 708 points to 40,015 with 26 components in the red, Nifty lost 221 points to 11,741
Share Market Update: Sensex ends 987 points lower; Nifty at 11,643 as Budget fails to cheer street

Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower on Budget 2020; SGX Nifty trades 50 points lower

Union Budget 2020: How will real estate stocks react?

Union Budget 2020: Watch out for auto stocks in share market today

What Dalal Street expects from Nirmala Sitharaman's second Union Budget

Even as economists expect the FM to announce measures to put the economy on recovery path, Dalal Street has made its own Budget wishlist for Sitharaman
Budget 2020: Govt likely to raise LTCG tax holding period to two years

IDBI Bank shares rise 17% as govt plans to sell stake

Reacting to the news, shares of IDBI Bank climbed 17% intraday to the high of Rs 39.80, as against the last closing price of Rs 33.90.
Budget 2020: FMCG, consumer durables stocks may log gains as govt likely to announce relief in income tax

From consumption boost to tax cut: Here's what D-Street expect from Budget 2020

Union Budget 2020: Infra stocks likely to rally as govt may raise spending

Capital expenditure on roads, railways, renewable energy and urban housing projects, is expected to be up from 3.38 lakh crore by 20 per cent in FY21 budget.
Budget 2020: How FM's fiscal deficit math is likely to affect Sensex, Nifty on Feb 1

How Sensex, Nifty are likely to move ahead of Nirmala Sitharaman's second budget speech

Budget 2020: The ongoing earnings season is likely to set the tone of market in run-up to FM Nirmala Sitharaman's second consecutive Budget speech
