Budget fails to cheer D-street; Here's how Sensex, Nifty reacted to FM Nirmala Sitharaman's speech

Market
All the sector indices closed in red, with realty index declining over 7.5%, media by 4.4%, metal, PSU Bank and financial services by 4%. Over 3% decline was seen in banking and auto shares, while FMCG and pharma fell over 1%.
Budget 2020: While Sensex fell 708 points to 40,015 with 26 components in the red, Nifty lost 221 points to 11,741
Even as economists expect the FM to announce measures to put the economy on recovery path, Dalal Street has made its own Budget wishlist for Sitharaman
Reacting to the news, shares of IDBI Bank climbed 17% intraday to the high of Rs 39.80, as against the last closing price of Rs 33.90.
Capital expenditure on roads, railways, renewable energy and urban housing projects, is expected to be up from 3.38 lakh crore by 20 per cent in FY21 budget.
Budget 2020: The ongoing earnings season is likely to set the tone of market in run-up to FM Nirmala Sitharaman's second consecutive Budget speech
- Budget 2020: Now, your EPF will be taxed if...
- Not Vivad, but Vishwas! Direct tax amnesty scheme in Budget aims to clear disputes worth Rs 9.41 lakh crore
- Budget 2020: Rural per capita income may rise up to 5%, but FMCG CEOs sceptical
- Once listed, LIC will be officially bigger than Reliance, TCS
- Healthcare allocation in Budget 2020 5.7% lower than last budget
- Amazon Wow Salary Days sale: Android TV at Rs 10,999, premium headphones at Rs 7,500, & more tech deals
- Nokia's MWC event set for February 23: Nokia 8.2, Nokia 5.2, and everything else to expect
- Meet Arvind Krishna, new IBM CEO who is latest south Indian to head global IT company
- Realme could soon launch Qi-certified wireless charger
- WhatsApp to stop working these phones from today; check details