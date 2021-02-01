Business Today
Loading...

Budget 2021: Centre hikes import duty on parts of mobile phones, chargers to boost domestic manufacturing

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced review of 400 exemptions in customs duty including those applicable on the mobile devices segment

twitter-logoPTI | February 1, 2021 | Updated 14:20 IST
Budget 2021: Centre hikes import duty on parts of mobile phones, chargers to boost domestic manufacturing

The government on Monday proposed to impose import duty on components of mobile phones and chargers, to enhance local value addition.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced review of 400 exemptions in customs duty including those applicable on the mobile devices segment.

"For greater domestic value addition, we are withdrawing a few exemptions on part of chargers and sub-parts of mobiles. Further, some parts of mobile rate will move from nil rate to moderate 2.5 per cent," Sitharaman said.

She added that the custom duty policy must have twin objectives of promoting domestic manufacturing and helping India get on to global value chain and export better.

"The thrust now has to be on easy access to raw materials and exports of value addition," Sitharaman said.

Also read: Budget 2021: Centre sees Rs 5 lakh crore shortfall in tax revenue in FY21

Also read: Budget 2021

Also read: Budget 2021 Live Updates: No relief for middle class as I-T slabs remain unchanged; govt focuses on health, infra boost

Also read: Budget 2021 speech highlights: IPO of LIC to come in 2021-22, says FM

  • Print
  • COMMENT
Tags: union budget 2021 | nirmala sitharaman | indian budget 2021 | budget date 2021 | import duty | smartphones | mobile phones
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close