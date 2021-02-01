Budget 2021: LIC IPO to be rolled out in FY22

Presenting her third Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the government will roll out the IPO for Life Insurance Corporation of India in the next financial year.

"In 2021-22 we would also bring the IPO of LIC for which I am bringing the requisite amendments in this Session itself," the Finance Minister said in her Budget speech on Monday.

Announcing the Union Budget 2021-22, the Finance Minister also increased FDI in insurance sector to 74 per centfrom 49 per cent.

"I propose to amend the Insurance Act, 1938, to increase the permissible FDI limit from 49 per cent to 74 per cent in Insurance Companies and allow foreign ownership and control with safeguards. Under the new structure, the majority of Directors on the Board and key management persons would be resident Indians, with at least 50 per cent of Directors being Independent Directors, and specified percentage of profits being retained as general reserve," Sitharaman said.

FM Sitharaman further added that two public sector banks and one general insurance company will be privatised in 2021-22.

FULL COVERAGE: Budget 2021

ALSO READ: Budget 2021: Relief for depositors! Now 'time-bound' access to deposits if bank goes bust