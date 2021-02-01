PM Modi hails 'pro-active' Budget, says will bring all-round development

Welcoming the Union Budget 2021-22, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it contains vision of self-reliance as well as inclusiveness, and will bring all-round development in the country.

India has been pro-active in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, instead of being reactive, by undertaking reforms and pledging for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' or a self-reliant India, the prime minister said, adding that the Budget has continued on the same path and is 'pro-active'.

The focus of the Budget, the prime minister said, was on simplifying rules and regulations for increasing 'ease of living' for common citizens. "The Budget will bring several positive changes for individuals, investors, industry and infrastructure sector," he said.

The boost to infrastructure sector and structural reforms will give a major fillip to growth and job creation, Modi said. He also welcomed the focus on MSMEs and healthcare sector in the Budget.

The special focus on agriculture sector, strengthening farmers' income and APMC mandis shows that villages and farmers are at the heart of the Budget, the prime minister said.

"This Budget lays a strong foundation for the new decade and is an important step towards 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'," he added.

