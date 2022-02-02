Children given lowest allocation in Union Budget in a decade, says report

In the Union Budget 2022-23, children have received the lowest share of financial allocations in the last 11 years. The Budget allocations earmarked for the benefit of children have remained below 2.35 per cent of the total Budget, according to an analysis report by Haq Centre for Child Rights, a non-profit organisation.



The report notes that children's issues vary from the longest closure of schools, serious nutritional gaps, loss of learning opportunities to a deep digital divide. "A further reduction in the share of children's budget, especially when the country is battling with COVID-19 situation, is beyond explanation".



The total allocation for children (in absolute numbers) grew by 8.19 per cent to Rs 92,736 crore, while the overall Union Budget increased by 13.25 per cent in 2022-23.





Within the Budget for children, the share of allocations for child health and child development reduced by 0.02 and 0.12 percentage points, respectively. Child education continues to receive the maximum portion of 1.17 per cent of the total share. The share of child protection in the Budget 2022-23 observed an increase of 0.01 percentage points.



The report further notes that fund allocation has shrunk for key ministries related to children. The Ministry of Women and Child Development has reduced Budget allocation by 7.56 per cent to Rs 18,858 crore from the previous year. Although the government introduced 159 new programmes, the share of funds for children in the Union Budget has dipped from 2.46 per cent in 2021-22 to 2.35 per cent in 2022-23.





Despite the constant health risks posed due to the pandemic situation, the allocation for child health has decreased from Rs 3,727 crore in 2021-22 to Rs 3,501 crore in Union Budget 2022-23.



Allocation for child education in the Union Budget 2022-23 has increased by 15.04 per cent in absolute terms with a total allocation of Rs 69,836 crore. However, the share of child education in the overall Union Budget 2022-23 has witnessed only a marginal increase of 0.3 percentage points (from 1.74% in 2021-22 to 1.77% in 2022-23).







In addition, child development programmes received Rs 17,826 crore, witnessing a reduction by 10.97 per cent in the 2022-23 Union Budget from last year.



The report highlights that child protection has been one of the least prioritised sectors in resource allocation over the years. In 2022-23, child protection has received 0.04 per cent of the total Union Budget. The overall allocation for Child Protection remains Rs 1,574 crore.



"Although the current allocation for child protection is an increase of 44.72 per cent in absolute terms, this increase must be examined in the context of rising child protection concerns. COVID-19 has only increased the child protection concerns," said the report.