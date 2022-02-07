Budget Session: PM Modi to reply on Motion of Thanks debate in Lok Sabha today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, later on Monday in the Lok Sabha. The Budget session started on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the joint session of both the houses - Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha - of the Parliament.

The debate over the motion of thanks on his address started on February 2, with both the houses allocating 12 hours for it in the first half of the Budget session.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, later today in the Lok Sabha.



(File pic) pic.twitter.com/yLJM61gakp — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2022

The first part of the Budget session started on January 31 and is slated to end on February 11, while the second part will take place from March 14 to April 8. During his address, President Kovind said the inflow of $48 billion in investment in the first seven months of the current financial year was a testament to the global investor community’s belief in India’s growth story.



“India’s foreign exchange reserves today exceed $630 billion. Our exports have also grown rapidly, breaking several past records. During April to December 2021, our goods-exports stood at $300 billion or more than Rs 22 lakh crore, which is one and a half times more than the corresponding period of 2020,” President Kovind said on rising exports.



Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha reported 100 per cent productivity as it made full use of 15 hours and 17 minutes in the ongoing Budget session. There were no adjournments due to disruptions, which is quite unlike the previous winter and monsoon sessions last year which witnessed frequent adjournments.



During the first week, 25 of the listed starred questions have been replied to in three days of Question hour and 31 Zero Hour and 14 Special Mentions were made by members during Zero Hour. 15 Private Members’ Bills were introduced during the week. The Companies (Amendment Bill), 2019 was withdrawn after completion of discussion by Vinay Sahasrabuddhe.



The productivity of the Rajya Sabha has been 100 per cent or more for four straight Budget sessions from 2014 to 2017.

(With agency inputs)