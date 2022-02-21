PM Modi to address webinar on impact of Budget 2022 on education sector

The education ministry is organising a webinar today to discuss the positive impact of the Union Budget 2022 on the education sector. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the webinar in the plenary session today at 11 am.



"At 11 AM today will be addressing a webinar on how this year’s Union Budget will have a positive impact on the education sector," PM said in a tweet.



This is part of a series of discussions held by the Centre to facilitate the efficient and speedy implementation of Union Budget 2022 announcements across key sectors.



The webinar will have experts from the public and private sectors and identify strategies on how best to move forward towards implementing various issues under different sectors.

"The webinar will have sessions on different themes of relevance and will witness participation of government officials of various ministries and state governments, industry representatives, skill development organizations, educationists, students and other experts," the Ministry of Education said in a statement.



The Union Budget 2022 had significant announcements for the education sector and encouraged skilling programs and partnerships with industry to promote continuous skilling avenues. The national skill qualification framework will be aligned with dynamic industry needs.



In addition, Nirmala Sitharaman also said that states would be encouraged to revise the syllabi of agriculture universities to meet the needs of natural zero budget and organic farming, modern-day agriculture, value addition, and management.



Union Budget also announced the launch of 'Desh-Stack' e-portal, a digital ecosystem for skilling and livelihood which would empower citizens to skill, reskill or upskill through online training. It aims to provide API-based trusted skill credentials, payment, and discovery to find relevant jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities.