Budget 2023: Where and how to watch LIVE streaming of Nirmala Sitharaman's budget speech online

The Budget presentation for this year will be presented today at 11 am by Finance Minister of India Nirmala Sitharaman. Viewers can watch it LIVE on Doordarshan and Sansad TV. The live Budget 2023 telecast will also be available on their respective YouTube channels. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) will also be streaming it via its online platforms.

Viewers can also tune into Business Today TV on YouTube or BusinessToday.in for the presentation and more in-depth stories around the Budget 2023.

The Union Budget of India is the annual financial statement presented by the Finance Minister of India in Parliament. It outlines the government's plans for revenue and expenditure for the upcoming financial year.

The Union Budget affects various sectors of the economy, including agriculture, industry, education, and social welfare. It is a crucial document that sets the direction of the country's economic policies and provides insights into the government's priorities and vision.

The revenue of the government comes from various sources, such as taxes, duties, and non-tax revenue. The expenditure of the government is divided into two parts - revenue expenditure and capital expenditure. Revenue expenditure is incurred on the day-to-day functioning of the government, such as salaries, pensions, and subsidies. Capital expenditure is incurred on creating assets, such as building infrastructure and acquiring machinery.

The Budget also contains proposals for changes in tax laws, the introduction of new schemes, the allocation of funds for various sectors, and initiatives for promoting economic growth and development.

In recent years, the government has focused on promoting digital transactions, increasing rural development, and improving the business environment to attract foreign investment. The Union Budget 2021-22 emphasized the need for a self-reliant India, with a focus on infrastructure development, health and education, and the agriculture sector.

The Union Budget is an important document that reflects the government's vision and priorities for the country's economic growth and development.

