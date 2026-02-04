Budget 2026 row: FM Sitharaman dares Rahul Gandhi to show evidence backing unemployment claims

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has openly called on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to provide detailed evidence supporting his assertion that the Union Budget overlooks unemployment, rural distress, and a manufacturing slowdown. The challenge follows Gandhi’s recent remarks, which Sitharaman characterised as unfounded, stating his accusations have "absolutely no basis". The Finance Minister emphasised the government’s commitment to youth initiatives, entrepreneurship, and technological advancements, while rejecting the opposition’s sweeping criticisms.

Advertisement

Related Articles

In an interview released by PTI Videos, Sitharaman said, "I challenge him to point out any paragraph in the Budget that supports these accusations," underlining that the government has prioritised youth skilling, entrepreneurship, and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence. She reiterated the administration’s approach of integrating traditional support mechanisms for agriculture and rural employment with a heightened focus on preparing young people for evolving labour market demands.

Sitharaman offered further details of key Budget provisions, highlighting measures targeting youth training and entrepreneurship. She explained that resources have been allocated for skilling initiatives to ensure young Indians are prepared for opportunities in emerging sectors. The Budget also aims to blend established support for the agriculture sector with new frameworks focused on training and job creation.

Advertisement

When asked to respond to continued criticism from Gandhi, Sitharaman stated, "I would like him to give exact specific gaps in the Budget to prove each one of these things that he's throwing at the budget," she said. "I challenge him on it." This reiteration reinforced her demand for specificity rather than broad allegations, pressing for references to particular sections within the Budget document.

The Finance Minister questioned the grounds for Gandhi’s criticism, remarking, "where is he coming with these arguments? Please ask him to highlight any paragraph which reveals any of this." Sitharaman maintained that the Budget 2026 has made concrete provisions for training youth, supporting entrepreneurship, and integrating artificial intelligence.

Addressing inquiries regarding Gandhi’s subsequent criticism associated with US tariff reductions and related accusations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sitharaman declined to comment, noting that the commerce minister would provide a formal statement in Parliament on the issue.