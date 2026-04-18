RIL Q4 results 2026, dividend amount announcement date and time: Reliance Industries earnings expectations

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), India's most valued listed firm, is scheduled to announce its financial performance for the fourth quarter next week. According to the BSE results calendar and the company's recent exchange filing, the RIL board would meet on Friday, April 24, 2026, to consider and approve the company's audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026.

Advertisement

Related Articles

On Friday, shares of the oil-to-telecom conglomerate, which currently has a market capitalisation of Rs 18,47,317.84 crore, settled 1.61% higher at Rs 1,365.10 apiece on the BSE, up from the previous close of Rs 1,343.45.

RIL Q4 results date, time

While the Mukesh Ambani-led firm hasn't announced an official time for the earnings release, historical trends over the past three quarters indicate that RIL has announced earnings after market hours, setting expectations for a late-afternoon or evening announcement on the upcoming Friday, April 24.

Reliance dividend 2026

Beyond the quarterly scorecard, during the April 24 meeting, the board will also recommend a dividend on equity shares of the company for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

Advertisement

Looking at RIL’s dividend history, it doled out a final dividend of Rs 5.50 per share on August 14, 2025. This followed previous final payouts of Rs 10 on August 19, 2024, Rs 9 on August 21, 2023, and Rs 8 on August 18, 2022.

RIL earnings expectations

According to a latest preview note by Systematix Institutional Equities, Reliance is expected to post a steady quarter. The brokerage estimated RIL's consolidated revenue to grow by approximately 8% year-on-year to Rs 2.82 lakh crore.

Meanwhile, consolidated EBITDA is expected to climb 8.5% year-on-year to Rs 47,600 crore, it said. However, the brokerage estimated the net profit at Rs 19,217 crore, marking a 1% decline from the same period last year.

Advertisement

“Jio’s revenue is likely to grow ~2.5% QoQ, driven by a ~0.6% increase in subscriber base along with a ~1% sequential improvement in ARPU to ~Rs216,” the brokerage said.