Q4 results: Dividend announced by Jio Financial Services; profit drops 14% YoY to Rs 272 crore

Jio Financial Services Ltd on Friday reported a 13.88 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 2026 (Q4 FY26). The company posted a profit of Rs 272.22 crore during the quarter under review, compared to Rs 316.11 crore in the corresponding period last year.

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The Mukesh Ambani-led firm, however, saw strong growth in its top line. Revenue from operations surged 106.49 per cent to Rs 1,018.51 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 493.24 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses rose sharply, climbing 326.89 per cent to Rs 719.99 crore in the March 2025 quarter, as against Rs 168.66 crore in the same period a year earlier.

The company's Board recommended a dividend of Rs 0.60 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2026 (FY26).

"The date of the Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2026 and the date from which the dividend, if approved by the shareholders shall be paid, will be intimated in due course," it stated.

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On the management front, the Board accepted the request of Abhishek Haridas Pathak to step down from the role of Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP), effective April 20, 2026.

The company also announced the appointment of Annapoorna Venkataramanan as the new Group CFO and KMP, effective May 11, 2026.

These announcements were made after market hours on Friday. Earlier in the day, shares of Jio Financial Services settled 1.10 per cent higher at Rs 243.95.