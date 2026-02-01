Union Budget 2026: Rare-earth corridors get thumbs-up, but experts warn execution needs Centre–State alignment

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Budget 2026, highlighted India’s focus on strengthening strategic sectors, including rare earth minerals, which are crucial for manufacturing, defence, and emerging technologies. The Budget proposes establishing rare-earth corridors in Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu to promote mining, processing, research, and downstream manufacturing.
Commenting on the announcement, Ashish Suman, Partner at JSA Advocates & Solicitors, said, “The Budget underscores India’s commitment to manufacturing by focusing on productivity, capacity building, and resilience amid global volatility, while advancing the vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. Rare earth mineral corridors aim to strengthen India’s global position, boost employment, and attract private investment. A PPP-led market-building approach, rather than just transactional projects, is the right step forward.”
However, experts note that operationalising these corridors requires coordinated reforms. Vishnu Sudarsan, Partner at JSA Advocates and Solicitors, outlined four key areas for legal and policy intervention:
Sudarsan added, “Success hinges on coordinated Centre–State efforts to ensure regulatory and operational alignment. This integrated approach will boost investor confidence, secure project viability, and establish India as a global hub for strategic minerals.”