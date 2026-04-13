120% dividend stock: Check amount, record date, payout history

A small-cap textile machinery and consumables firm has announced a dividend of Rs 12 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each, translating into a 120 per cent payout. The company is Stovec Industries Ltd.

The company's Board has recommended "dividend of Rs. 12 per equity share of Rs. 10/- each (i.e. 120%) for the financial year ended December 31, 2025, and the same will be paid to the eligible members on or before its due date, if approved by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM)."

Advertisement

Related Articles

Stovec Industries record date

The Board has fixed April 30, 2026, as the record date. "This is to inform you that the 52nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 02:30 p.m. through video conferencing/other audio-visual means (VC/OAVM) in compliance with MCA General Circular No. 03/2025 dated September 22, 2025 and other applicable provisions," the company stated.

Dividend payout history

Stovec Industries has maintained a decent dividend payout track record in recent years. The company had declared an interim dividend of Rs 115 per share in May 2024, along with a final dividend of Rs 17 per share in April 2024.

In 2023, it had rewarded shareholders with a special dividend of Rs 157 per share in August, followed by a final dividend of Rs 47 per share in May.

Advertisement

Stock performance

Meanwhile, Stovec Industries shares were trading 1.73 per cent higher in Monday's trade at Rs 1,829.80. At this level, the stock has declined 14.83 per cent over the last six months.