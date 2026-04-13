TCS fresher hiring hits 25,000 in FY27, more depends on demand

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's leading information technology company, has already offered jobs to 25,000 fresh graduates for the financial year 2027 (FY27). The company may plan to hire even more people if business demand increases, TCS CEO and MD, K Krithivasan, said to PTI.

“We have made 25,000 offers for freshers in FY27. Clarity on demand will lead to more hiring,” Krithivasan said. Reportedly, TCS has hired over 44000 freshers in the Financial Year 2026, which is said to be one of the biggest fresher hires in the private sector in India that year.

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The executive further stated that the company is not relying heavily on experienced professionals, and that its overall hiring strategy hasn’t changed. Krithivasan further highlighted that freshers need about 9 months of training before they start working on projects. Whereas lateral hires are contributing immediately. Therefore, going forward, TCS hiring decisions will depend on business demand.

In TCS Q4 results, Sudeep Kunnumal, Chief HR Officer, stated that the company is announcing annual salary increases across all grades, starting April 1, 2026.

“In Q4, we continued to invest in a future‑ready workforce with strong additions across experienced talent and campus hires. Building an AI‑first culture and equipping our people with AI‑ready skills remained a key priority in FY26 and will continue into FY27, as we align closely with our customers’ evolving needs,” Kunnumal said.

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Furthermore, Krithivasan did not reveal plans for any expected workforce restructuring as it announced job cuts of about 2% of its workforce, impacting roughly 12,000 employees, over FY26. However, he stated that as long as employees continue to perform, they can expect a “thriving career” at TCS.

Tata Consultancy Services reported a 12.12% increase in its Q4 net profit to Rs 13,784 crore, up from Rs 12,293 crore last year. Profit also rose 29% compared to the previous quarter.