Budget 2024: ASHA workers to be covered under Ayushman Bharat, announces FM Sitharaman

The Narendra Modi government extended the benefits of its flagship health insurance scheme, Ayushman Bharat, to Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers, Anganwadi workers, and helpers on Thursday.

These community health volunteers serve as a vital link between rural communities and the healthcare system, and their contribution has been acknowledged by the government. "Healthcare coverage under the Ayushman Bharat scheme will be extended to all ASHA workers, Anganwadi Workers, and Helpers," announced Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her interim budget speech for 2024-25.

Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), launched in 2018, aims to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in India by providing preventive and curative healthcare services. The scheme provides cashless and inpatient medical care services up to Rs. 5 lakh per family per year to over 50 crore beneficiaries identified as economically disadvantaged through the Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) 2011. It is touted as the world's largest government-funded health insurance scheme.

"Giving Ayushman Bharat coverage to our precious frontline health workers - ANM, ASHA, etc. paves the path to fill the gaps that exist in health human resources,” Himanshu Sikka, Sector Head – Health, Nutrition & WASH, IPE Global, an international development consulting firm, said.

The scheme's inclusion of different groups has followed a phased approach. Phase one (2018-2019) targeted socio-economically deprived families identified through the Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) 2011, covering approximately 50 crore beneficiaries. It involved the issuance of AB-PMJAY cards for cashless inpatient healthcare services.

Phase 2 (2019 onwards) saw an expansion to include additional categories such as senior citizens aged 60 and above through Ayushman Bharat Senior Citizen Health Assurance Programme (AB-SCHAP), employees covered under Employee State Insurance (ESI) and Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) via Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), and the transgender community with inclusion based on self-declaration.

"Extending Ayushman Bharat coverage to Anganwadi and Asha workers recognizes their vital role in community health, and consolidating maternal and child healthcare schemes emphasizes holistic well-being," commented Dr. Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD and CEO of Fortis Healthcare.

