Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman's TDS changes, and how it impacts your salary, property, and rent

TDS changes in Budget 2024: India’s salaried individuals have much to absorb from yesterday's budget, especially the changes in the Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) framework introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. These tweaks promise to impact disposable income and streamline tax processes.

A significant move is the proposal allowing salaried employees to claim credit for Tax Collected at Source (TCS) against TDS deducted on salaries. Sitharaman highlighted this change in her Budget Speech, stating, "A beginning is being made in the Finance Bill by simplifying the tax regime for charities, TDS rate structure, provisions for reassessment and search provisions and capital gains taxation."

This move means more immediate cash flow for employees, as previously, TCS could only be claimed as a refund upon filing income tax returns, often leading to locked-up funds until refunds were processed. This change will take effect from October 1, 2024, benefiting taxpayers from FY 2024-25 onwards.

Changes to Section 194-IA are also noteworthy. This section mandates a 1% TDS on payments for the sale of immovable property exceeding ₹50 lakh. The new budget clarifies that this threshold applies collectively in transactions involving multiple buyers or sellers. This amendment ensures no ambiguity and prevents potential revenue loss, coming into effect on October 1, 2024.

In another beneficial tweak, the TDS on rent payments has been reduced. Currently, individuals or Hindu undivided families paying over ₹50,000 in rent per month must deduct 5% as TDS. The Finance Bill, 2024 proposes lowering this rate to 2%, effective from October 1, 2024. This reduction will ease the financial burden on tenants, particularly in high-rent areas.

For families, there’s a positive change concerning TCS credits in a minor's name. Previously, these credits could only be claimed by the minor, even if their income was clubbed with that of their parents. The budget now allows parents to adjust TCS credits against their tax liability when the minor’s income is clubbed with theirs. However, it remains unclear if this applies when the minor’s income is nil, pending further clarification from the CBDT. This provision will be effective from January 1, 2025.

Additionally, the budget introduces a new TDS section impacting partnership firms. Currently, there’s no TDS on payments such as salary, remuneration, interest, bonus, or commission to partners. From April 1, 2025, payments exceeding ₹20,000 annually to partners will attract a 10% TDS. This new rule under Section 194T aims to bring these transactions into the TDS fold from FY 2025-26.

In a significant change for e-commerce operators, the TDS rate has been reduced from 1% to 0.1%. This reduction aims to ease the burden on digital marketplaces and streamline their operations.