scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
Union Budget
Union Budget 2024: 20% TDS rate on repurchase mutual fund units withdrawn

Feedback

Union Budget 2024: 20% TDS rate on repurchase mutual fund units withdrawn

As per this section, any individual/institution paying a resident individual income towards mutual fund units must deduct TDS at 10% while crediting such income exceeding Rs. 5,000.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
TDS on mf repurchase TDS on mf repurchase

FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced that 20% applicable on repurchase mutual fund units will be withdrawn. In the Budget 2020, FM Nirmala Sitharaman proposed the insertion of Section 194K in the Finance Act 2020. This section includes a tax deduction on the amount paid on the units of mutual funds, with a limit, to any resident individual. 

Related Articles

With this provision, the exemption on income from mutual fund units was taken away. As per this section, any individual/institution paying a resident individual income towards mutual fund units must deduct TDS at 10% while crediting such income exceeding Rs. 5,000.

Published on: Jul 23, 2024, 12:37 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement