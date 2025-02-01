Budget 2025 live at 11 am: Where to watch FM's speech, key expectations, and the big stocks to track

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2025-26 today, February 1, at 11 AM in the Lok Sabha. The budget speech will outline fiscal policies, tax reforms, and sectoral allocations, influencing industries and financial markets.
Following the speech, the Budget documents will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha, setting the tone for India’s economic direction.
The Budget Session of Parliament started on January 31 with President Droupadi Murmu’s address. It will take place in two phases:
- First phase: January 31 to February 13
- Second phase: March 10 to April 4
Ahead of the Budget, Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2025, which projected India’s GDP growth between 6.3% and 6.8% and emphasized the importance of capex-led growth, fiscal consolidation, and industry reforms.
Where to Watch the Budget Speech Live
The Budget speech will be broadcast live at 11 AM on:
- Sansad TV
- Union Budget website (indiabudget.gov.in)
- BusinessToday.in (for real-time updates and expert analysis)
What to Expect from Budget 2025
- Tax reforms: Possibility of phasing out the old tax regime and increasing the income tax exemption limit to ₹10 lakh per annum
- Real estate boost: Industry status for real estate developers
- Capex-driven infrastructure growth: Investments in defense, railways, power, healthcare, and renewable energy
- AI and digitalization: Incentives for AI development, fintech, and digital infrastructure
Stocks to Track for Budget 2025 as per SKI Capital, Elara Capital, Mehta Equities, Axis Securities, Bajaj Broking.
- Infrastructure & Railways
- RVNL (Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd.)
- IRCON International
- Titagarh Wagons
- KEC International
- Siemens
- RITES
- J.Kumar Infraprojects
- Ahluwalia Contracts
- Defense & Aerospace
- Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL)
- Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL)
- Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
- Cochin Shipyard
- Data Patterns
- Power & Renewable Energy
- JSW Energy
- NTPC
- NLC India
- Tata Power
- Waaree Energies
- Premier Energies
- Inox Wind
- Skipper Ltd.
- Power Grid Corporation
- Genus Power
- Banking & Financial Services
- State Bank of India (SBI)
- ICICI Bank
- HDFC Bank
- Bank of Baroda (BoB)
- Canara Bank
- CreditAccess Grameen
- Fusion MFI
- Satin Creditcare
- Spandana Sphoorty
- SBI Life Insurance
- HDFC Life Insurance
- ICICI Prudential Life Insurance
- Power Finance Corporation (PFC)
- REC Ltd.
- Auto Sector
- Maruti Suzuki
- Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M)
- TVS Motor
- Bajaj Auto
- Hero MotoCorp
- Uno Minda
- Exide Industries
- Amara Raja Energy
- Metals & Manufacturing
- Tata Steel
- SAIL (Steel Authority of India Ltd.)
- Hindalco Industries
- NALCO (National Aluminium Company Ltd.)
- Real Estate & Cement
- DLF
- Godrej Properties
- Oberoi Realty
- Prestige Estates
- UltraTech Cement
- Embassy REIT
- Healthcare & Pharma
- Apollo Hospitals
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
- Lupin
- Fortis Healthcare
Market analysts expect the government to balance fiscal consolidation with economic growth. A fiscal deficit target of 4.5% could boost investor confidence.
Investors are also watching whether the Finance Minister will alter STT (Securities Transaction Tax) or LTCG (Long-Term Capital Gains Tax), as any increase could impact market participation from retail and foreign investors.