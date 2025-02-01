Budget 2025 live at 11 am: Where to watch FM's speech, key expectations, and the big stocks to track

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2025-26 today, February 1, at 11 AM in the Lok Sabha. The budget speech will outline fiscal policies, tax reforms, and sectoral allocations, influencing industries and financial markets.

Following the speech, the Budget documents will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha, setting the tone for India’s economic direction.

The Budget Session of Parliament started on January 31 with President Droupadi Murmu’s address. It will take place in two phases:

First phase: January 31 to February 13

Second phase: March 10 to April 4



Ahead of the Budget, Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2025, which projected India’s GDP growth between 6.3% and 6.8% and emphasized the importance of capex-led growth, fiscal consolidation, and industry reforms.

Where to Watch the Budget Speech Live

The Budget speech will be broadcast live at 11 AM on:

Sansad TV

Union Budget website (indiabudget.gov.in)

BusinessToday.in (for real-time updates and expert analysis)

What to Expect from Budget 2025

Tax reforms: Possibility of phasing out the old tax regime and increasing the income tax exemption limit to ₹10 lakh per annum

Real estate boost: Industry status for real estate developers

Capex-driven infrastructure growth: Investments in defense, railways, power, healthcare, and renewable energy

AI and digitalization: Incentives for AI development, fintech, and digital infrastructure

