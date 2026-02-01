Budget 2026: Sensex jumps 416 pts, Nifty tops 25,400 as FM Sitharaman begins speech

Union Budget 2026: Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty rose on Sunday in a historic session, buoyed by positive sentiment as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman begins her ninth Budget speech.

At 11:06 am, the BSE Sensex gained 416.50 points, or 0.51%, to 82,686.28. The NSE Nifty jumped 95.30 points, or 0.38%, to 25,415.95.



Among Sensex constituents, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) rose 2.15% to Rs 3506.10. Sun Pharma climbed 1.71%, while Power Grid, Kotak Mahindra Bank and L&T advanced 1.52%, 1.40% and 1.24%, respectively.



FM Sitharaman suggests mega enormous textile parks with an emphasis on adding value to technical textiles.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Sitharaman said India’s disease profile is steadily shifting towards non-communicable ailments such as diabetes, cancer and auto-immune disorders. Emphasising the role of biological medicines in improving longevity and quality of life at affordable costs

“I propose the bio-pharma, Shakti, with an outlay of 10,000 crore over the next five years,” Sitharaman said.



Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said the markets are closely tracking the government’s fiscal deficit target, pegged at around 4.3–4.4 per cent of GDP for FY27, even as pre-Budget caution continues to dominate sentiment.



“Nifty 50 is showing signs of stabilization near its 200-day EMA around the 25,150–25,200 zone, with RSI staying neutral, basically hinting at a sideways market for now. The 25,100 zone is the key cushion; a slip below this could lead to a dip towards 25,000–24,900. On the upside, 25,450–25,500 is the immediate hurdle, and a clean breakout above this zone can open up room for 25,700–26,000 in the short term. Options data shows higher volatility with range-bound undertone,” Ponmudi said.