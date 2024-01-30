Budget Session 2024: Suspension of Opposition MPs will be revoked, says Pralhad Joshi

Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said that the suspension of Opposition MPs from Parliament will be revoked once the Budget session opens. Joshi said these leaders were suspended during the Winter Session of Parliament for disrupting House proceedings.

The all-party meeting was held at the Parliament Library building and is usually held ahead of every Parliamentary session wherein the leaders highlight the issues they would want to raise during the Parliament session. The ruling government also shares its plan and offers a glimpse of its agenda.

The Budget session will kickstart on Wednesday with the address of President Droupadi Murmu and is likely to conclude on February 9. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the interim Budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 on Thursday.

A total of 146 MPs were suspended last month during the Winter Session of Parliament The MPs staged protests in demand of a statement by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the security breach in Parliament.

The Opposition, on the other hand, alleged that the suspension of MPs was the government's ploy to pass key bills without any discussion.

Of the 146, 132 MPs were suspended for the whole session. So, their suspension was revoked when the session concluded.

For the rest (14 MPs), 11 from Rajya Sabha and 3 from Lok Sabha, the case was referred to the privileges committees of both the Houses.

While the Privileges Committee of Lok Sabha lifted the suspension of 3 Lok Sabha MPs on January 12, suspension of 11 Rajya Sabha MPs was revoked today.