'Called PM Modi an elder brother...': Revanth Reddy says injustice done to Telangana in Budget 2024

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Tuesday hit out at the Centre, saying injustice was done to Telangana in the Budget 2024 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman. Hinting at massive sops for NDA-ruled states like Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, Reddy said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was trying to save his chair.

"Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas slogan is bogus. This budget looks like 'Kursi Bachao Budget'. Apart from Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, the Centre's behaviour against other states looks like the PM is trying to save his chair," he said.

The chief minister said Telangana gave 8 seats to the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections but nothing was given to it in the budget. "Union Minister G Kishan Reddy should answer about the injustice done to Telangana. He should apologise to the people of Telangana and resign from the Cabinet."

G Kishan Reddy, current Telangana BJP chief, is the Union Minister of Mines.

"AP Reorganisation Act is not only about giving funds for Andhra Pradesh but also about Telangana. In the Legislative Assembly, we will discuss this injustice after the Question Hour. I request the 8 BJP MPs and AIMIM MP to take part in the protest program by 8 Congress MPs. All should rise above politics and fight for the state," Revanth Reddy said.

The chief minister said even though he visited Delhi many times and met the Prime Minister, Home Minister, and other top leaders, justice was not done. "We requested the Centre to release funds to Telangana. When the PM visited Adilabad, I received him and said that PM Modi is like an elder brother and should ensure Telangana gets its rights. I am not questioning the funds given to Andhra Pradesh. Not a single rupee was given for metro, RRR road or others (in Telangana)."

"Even ITIR corridor project was not mentioned in the central budget. Nothing related to Telangana development was thought about in the Union Budget. I think that PM is thinking that Telangana is not part of Viksit Bharat. This budget is only 'kursi bachao' budget. The budget is only to save his chair," he added.

The opposition has complained that there are no major announcements for INDIA-ruled states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Delhi, and others.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said that despite facing historic devastation, no funds were allotted to his state. "No schemes for Tamil Nadu...I am going to boycott NITI Aayog meeting," he announced.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called the budget "an empty vessel" given to the southern state. "Only Andhra Pradesh and Bihar have been given funds. Nothing has been given to other states because he (PM Modi) needs to have the confidence of those two states to remain as PM," he said.

TMC's Saugata Roy called this a "tinkering budget". "Major problems - unemployment at 9.2% and inflation at 5% - have not been tackled at all. States have not been given their due share. Only Andhra Pradesh and Bihar benefitted. It's not a good budget at all. They have invested everything in infrastructure, that will take a long time to take shape. So, it's not a wise budget."