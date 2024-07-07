Days before Budget 2024, Nirmala Sitharaman gets a wish-list from Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar

Chandrababu Naidu's TDP and Nitish Kumar's JD(U) have reportedly handed a $5.7 billion (nearly Rs 48,000 crore) wish-list to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the 2024 Union Budget, which will be presented on July 23.

Andhra Pradesh and Bihar have presented a substantial set of demands to the BJP-led government, according to a Reuters report. Moreover, both states are urging the Centre to nearly double the unconditional long-term loans allocated for infrastructure spending to Rs 1 lakh crore, the report further claimed. BT could not independently verify the report.

The TDP, with 16 MPs, and the JD(U), with 12 MPs, were instrumental in helping the BJP form the government after the recent Lok Sabha elections, where the BJP fell short of a simple majority. It was anticipated that both Naidu and Kumar would leverage their positions to secure additional funds for their states.

According to a Bloomberg report, Naidu alone has requested financial support exceeding Rs 1 lakh crore ($12 billion). He met with Prime Minister Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier this week to press his demands.

Naidu's requests include funds for developing Andhra Pradesh's capital, Amaravati, and the Polavaram irrigation project. He also seeks support for metro projects in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Amaravati, a light rail project, and a Vande Bharat train from Vijayawada to Mumbai and New Delhi. Additionally, he has asked for grants for backward districts and infrastructure projects like the Ramayapatnam Port and an integrated steel plant in Kadapa.

Meanwhile, Bihar is seeking funds for nine new airports, two power projects, two river water programs, and the establishment of seven medical colleges.

Both states are also asking the Centre to nearly double the unconditional long-term loans for infrastructure spending to Rs 1 lakh crore ($11.98 billion).

In the Interim Budget presented on February 1, the government allocated about Rs 1.3 lakh crore under the "special assistance to states for capital investment" scheme, with half of this amount conditional on implementing certain economic reforms. The states are also seeking more flexibility to borrow funds from the market, a limit currently set by the Centre.

The Budget Session of Parliament will be held from July 22 to August 12, with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set to present the Budget on July 23.