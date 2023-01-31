Economic Survey 2022-23 LIVE updates: India to remain fastest growing major economy globally, says pre-Budget document

Economic Survey live: India will remain the fastest growing major economy in the world and the third largest economy in terms of purchasing power parity (PPP) globally, as per the Economic Survey 2022-23. The survey also stated that the economy has recouped from what was lost, renewed what had paused, re-energised what had slowed during the pandemic. The survey further stated that 6.8 per cent inflation for the current fiscal year is not high enough to deter private consumption or low enough to weaken investment. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has tabled the Economic Survey 2022-23 in Parliament after the President's address. Lok Sabha has been adjourned as of now.

Before this, President Droupadi Murmu said that the Narendra Modi-led Central government is trying to get rid of every sign of slavery and the country is moving ahead with the inspiration of the Panchpran in the golden age of independence. Garibi Hatao is not just a slogan and the Central government is working towards a permanent solution to the problems faced by the poor and empowering them.

The Economic Survey looks back at the growth of the Indian economy across sectors during a given fiscal year. The survey also talks about the challenges and opportunities presented by that year.

Before this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told reporters outside Parliament that the entire world is looking at India's budget for the upcoming fiscal year. The Prime Minister said that the government will take the budget session forward with the thought of India first, citizen first.

