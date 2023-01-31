scorecardresearch
Economic Survey 2022-23 LIVE updates: India to remain fastest growing major economy globally, says pre-Budget document

Business Today Desk Jan 31, 2023, Updated Jan 31, 2023, 1:35 PM IST

Economic Survey 2022 updates: Indian economy will continue to remain the fastest growing economy globally and the third largest in terms of purchasing power parity, the pre-budget document said.

Economic Survey live: India will remain the fastest growing major economy in the world and the third largest economy in terms of purchasing power parity (PPP) globally, as per the Economic Survey 2022-23. The survey also stated that the economy has recouped from what was lost, renewed what had paused, re-energised what had slowed during the pandemic. The survey further stated that 6.8 per cent inflation for the current fiscal year is not high enough to deter private consumption or low enough to weaken investment. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has tabled the Economic Survey 2022-23 in Parliament after the President's address. Lok Sabha has been adjourned as of now. 

 

Before this, President Droupadi Murmu said that the Narendra Modi-led Central government is trying to get rid of every sign of slavery and the country is moving ahead with the inspiration of the Panchpran in the golden age of independence. Garibi Hatao is not just a slogan and the Central government is working towards a permanent solution to the problems faced by the poor and empowering them. 

 

The Economic Survey looks back at the growth of the Indian economy across sectors during a given fiscal year. The survey also talks about the challenges and opportunities presented by that year.

 

Before this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told reporters outside Parliament that the entire world is looking at India's budget for the upcoming fiscal year. The Prime Minister said that the government will take the budget session forward with the thought of India first, citizen first. 

 

Check out the latest updates on Economic Survey 2022 on BusinessToday.In

1:22 PM (28 minutes ago)

6.8% inflation for current fiscal not high enough, says Economic Survey

Posted by :- Mehak Agarwal

The Economic Survey stated that 6.8 per cent inflation for current fiscal not high enough to deter private consumption or low enough to weaken investment. 

1:12 PM (37 minutes ago)

India to remain fastest growing major economy in the world, says Economic Survey FY23

Posted by :- Mehak Agarwal

1:10 PM (39 minutes ago)

India third-largest economy in purchasing power parity terms, says Economic Survey 2022

Posted by :- Mehak Agarwal

India is the third-largest economy in the world in PPP (purchasing power parity) terms and the fifth largest in terms of the exchange rate, according to the Economic Survey 2022-23. 

1:00 PM (49 minutes ago)

FM Nirmala Sitharaman tables Economic Survey 2022

Posted by :- Mehak Agarwal

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has tabled the Economic Survey 2022 in Parliament. 

12:59 PM (50 minutes ago)

What is the Economic Survey likely to focus on?

Posted by :- Mehak Agarwal

The Economic Survey is likely to focus on the following points

  • India likely to witness a GDP growth of 6 per cent to 6.8 per cent in FY2023-24
  • Baseline economic growth likely to be projected at 11 per cent in nominal terms and 6.5 per cent in real terms in 2024
  • Growth expected to reach 7 per cent for fiscal year ending March 31, 2023
  • Capex likely to be growth driver
  • RBI has projected headline inflation at 6.8 per cent in FY23, above its target range
  • Economic survey likely to focus on COVID-19, Russia-Ukraine war, and RBI's response across the globe 
12:37 PM (1 hour ago)

Opposition to rake up Adani Group vs Hindenburg row

Posted by :- Mehak Agarwal

The opposition parties will target the government on a range of issues including the Adani Group-Hindenburg row. The Centre asserted that was willing to discuss every matter under the rules. 

12:30 PM (1 hour ago)

Budget Session 2023: Economic Survey likely to peg economy growth at 6-6.8% in FY24

Posted by :- Mehak Agarwal

The Economic Survey, to be tabled by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will likely peg India's economic growth in the range of 6 per cent to 6.8 per cent for the fiscal year 2023-24 under the baseline scenario. 

 

12:16 PM (1 hour ago)

'No expectations from Nirmala Sitharaman's budget,' says ex-Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Posted by :- Mehak Agarwal

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said that he has no expectations from the upcoming Budget. He added the people of Karnataka have decided to bring Congress back to power in the upcoming elections. 

 

Siddaramaiah said, "The people of Karnataka have decided to bring back the Congress party in the upcoming elections in May. I have no expectations from Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget. It will be full of promises but none will be fulfilled."

12:13 PM (1 hour ago)

Aim to find solutions to world problems, says President Murmu on India getting G20 presidency

Posted by :- Mehak Agarwal

President Murmu said, "India holds the presidency of the G20 this year. Along with all member states of G20, India aims to find solutions to world problems."

12:12 PM (1 hour ago)

India taking ancient knowledge of Yoga, Ayurveda to world, says President Murmu

Posted by :- Mehak Agarwal

 

12:10 PM (1 hour ago)

Here's what President Murmu has to say about India's space dominance

Posted by :- Mehak Agarwal

 

12:09 PM (1 hour ago)

India being heard seriously on the issue of terrorism: President Murmu

Posted by :- Mehak Agarwal

 

12:00 PM (1 hour ago)

Govt trying to get rid of every sign of slavery: President Murmu on renaming of Rajpath

Posted by :- Mehak Agarwal

President Droupadi Murmu said that the Modi government is trying to get rid of every sign of slavery on the renaming of Rajpath to Kartavyapath. President Murmu said, "In the golden age of independence, the country is moving ahead with the inspiration of five souls. My government is constantly trying to get rid of every sign of slavery, every mentality. What was once Rajpath has now become Kartavyapath."

11:56 AM (1 hour ago)

Defence exports have increased 6 times, says President Droupadi Murmu

Posted by :- Mehak Agarwal

Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces President Droupadi Murmu said that India's defence exports have increased six times due to new initiatives by the government. The President said, "As a result of new initiatives by my government, our defence exports have increased six times. I am proud that today the first indigenous aircraft carrier in the form of INS Vikrant has also joined our Navy."

11:53 AM (1 hour ago)

Budget Session: Govt laid unprecedented emphasis on innovation, entrepreneurship, says Prez

Posted by :- Mehak Agarwal

Addressing the joint session of the Parliament, President Murmu said: "My government has continuously laid unprecedented emphasis on innovation and entrepreneurship. Today our youth are showing the power of their innovation to the world."

11:51 AM (1 hour ago)

President Droupadi Murmu on infra projects undertaken by the Modi government

Posted by :- Mehak Agarwal

"On one side Ayodhya Dham is being developed and on the other side, a modern Parliament is being constructed. While redevelopment of Kedarnath Dham and development of Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor and Mahakal project completed, simultaneously medical college being made in every district," says President Droupadi Murmu.

11:46 AM (2 hours ago)

Women empowerment at core of govt schemes, says Prez Droupadi Murmu

Posted by :- Mehak Agarwal

 

11:43 AM (2 hours ago)

India one of those countries that prioritised poor, says President Murmu

Posted by :- Mehak Agarwal

President Droupadi Murmu said, "We've seen that during COVID period, how living had become difficult for the poor across the world. But, India is one of those countries that gave highest priority to protecting the lives of the poor and tried to see that no poor in the country sleeps on an empty stomach."

11:33 AM (2 hours ago)

'Garibi Hatao not just a slogan,' says President Murmu

Posted by :- Mehak Agarwal

President Droupadi Murmu said that Garibi Hatao is not just a slogan anymore since the government is working towards a permanent solution to the problems of the poor and also empowering them. 

11:31 AM (2 hours ago)

Budget Session 2023: President Murmu says India in a better position compared to other countries

Posted by :- Mehak Agarwal

President Droupadi Murmu said that India is in a much better position compared to other countries as the government took decisions in the national interest. She added that countries having political instability are surrounded by massive crisis. 

