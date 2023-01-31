Economic Survey 2023: India sees GDP growth dipping to 6-6.8% in 2023-24

The Centre on Tuesday said the economy is expected to grow between 6 per cent and 6.8 per cent in the next financial year starting April 1, down from 7 per cent projected for the current year. The annual Economic Survey report tabled by FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha on Tuesday highlighted that its baseline scenario for growth for 2023-24 was 6.5 per cent, with nominal growth as compared to 7 per cent this fiscal and 8.7 per cent in 2021-22. The inflation forecast has been pinned at 11 per cent.

The Economic Survey, which was compiled by Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran this year, is generally tabled a day ahead of the Union Budget presentation. The Survey this year noted that the GDP growth in the coming fiscal will be driven by higher capital expenditure, private consumption, credit growth to small businesses, strengthening corporate balance sheet, and return of migrant workers to cities.

The survey pointed out that the domestic currency, Rupee, might come under pressure if the current account deficit (CAD) widens further due to global recession fears and high global commodity prices. At present, commodity prices are at a high due to various factors.

It added that India has sufficient foreign exchange reserves to finance the CAD and intervene in forex market to manage rupee volatility.

On inflation, the Economic Survey 2023 highlighted that the CPI inflation did not "creep too far above" the RBI's tolerance range, which is way higher in other countries.

The survey said the initiatives that drove growth in 2022-23 were credit disbursal, capital investment cycle, and expansion of the public digital platform. Schemes like PLI, National Logistics Policy, and PM Gati Shakti are set to drive economic growth in the coming fiscal.