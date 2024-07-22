Economic Survey 2024: Lakshadweep, Andaman & Nicobar, Gujarat to be developed for ship building, repairing, eco-tourism

In a significant stride towards enhancing India's coastal infrastructure, the recently released economic survey for the fiscal year 2023-24 has placed island development at one of the forefronts of its agenda.

Under the visionary framework of the Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, the government aims to utilise the potential of major island territories- the Andaman & Nicobar Islands and the Lakshadweep Islands, as part of its broader Maritime India Vision 2030.

Related Articles

The survey outlines a phased approach to develop these islands into thriving hubs of tourism and various maritime initiatives.

The Andaman Lakshadweep Harbour Works will play an important role in establishing the necessary port infrastructure to accommodate the increasing demand for maritime services. In addition, the initiative is set to offer technical support to local port departments, ensuring efficient operations and management.

Highlighting the strategic importance of these islands, the report identifies specific themes around which development will be centred. Over the next decade, shortlisted islands: Lakshadweep, Andaman & Nicobar, islands around Gujarat, will focus on eco-tourism, ship repair facilities, seaplane manufacturing and repairs, establishment of maritime training institutes, creation of free trade zones, and development of bunkering terminals.

These efforts are expected to not only elevate the islands' economic profiles but also promote sustainable practices, reflecting a commitment to environmental stewardship.

Moreover, while the focus is currently on Lakshadweep, Andaman & Nicobar and select regions of Gujarat, the framework allows for scalability. Such advancements could potentially be extended to other islands across the nation, creating a comprehensive island development ecosystem that bolsters regional economies and strengthens India's maritime capabilities.

The emphasis on sustainable and diversified island development reflects the government’s acknowledgment of the vast potential these islands possess, not just for tourism and maritime industries, but also as critical strategic assets in the Indian Ocean's geopolitical landscape. If implemented in the right way, these initiatives will transform the islands into vibrant destinations for both domestic and international tourists, fostering a new era of growth and opportunity.