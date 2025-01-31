India’s tourism comeback: 7.6 cr jobs created as industry rebounds to pre-pandemic levels, Economic Survey 2025 reveals

India’s tourism industry has staged a strong recovery, reclaiming its pre-pandemic contribution of 5% to the GDP in FY23, according to the Economic Survey 2024-25, tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The sector also emerged as a major employment driver, creating 7.6 crore jobs in FY23.

The report highlights that international tourist arrivals (ITAs) rebounded to pre-pandemic levels in 2023, with India’s share in global ITAs standing at 1.45%. The country secured the 14th position worldwide in global tourism receipts, accounting for 1.8% of the total market, while foreign exchange earnings from tourism stood at $28 billion.

Source: Economic Survey 2024-25

Religious tourism and heritage conservation

The Economic Survey also highlights government efforts to strengthen religious tourism through the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD), which focuses on developing tourism infrastructure in key pilgrimage destinations and heritage cities.

In addition, the Bharat Gaurav trains, designed to promote theme-based tourism experiences, have seen significant uptake. The service provides all-inclusive travel packages, including meals, accommodation, transport, sightseeing, and guided tours. Since its inception, 325 trips have been conducted, carrying 1,91,033 tourists to India’s most culturally significant destinations.

Government-led initiatives driving domestic tourism

The Economic Survey underscores the role of Swadesh Darshan, the government’s flagship initiative for integrated tourism development. Under Swadesh Darshan 2.0, launched in 2022, 34 projects have been approved with ₹793.2 crore in funding, focusing on sustainable and responsible tourism.

Taking this momentum forward, the FY25 budget announced interest-free loans totalling ₹3,295.8 crores for 40 tourism projects across 23 states under the special assistance to states for a capital investment scheme. The initiative aims to develop iconic tourism hubs of global standards, with a focus on infrastructure, marketing, and long-term growth.