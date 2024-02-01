Interim Budget 2024: Investments are robust, economy is doing better, says FM Sitharaman  

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said there was macroeconomic stability, investments were robust, and the economy was doing well. She said people were doing well as average real income had increased by 50 per cent. She also said that inflation had moderated and there was an effective and timely delivery of programmes and large projects.

"Besides delivering on high growth, the government is equally focussed on a more comprehensive GDP - I.e., Governance, Development, and Performance," she said while presenting the interim Budget 2024. "Our government has provided transparent, accountable and people-centric trust-based administration with citizen first and minimum government and maximum governance approach."

During her budget speech, the finance minister said that the Modi government will adopt economic policies which will foster and sustain growth, facilitate inclusive and sustainable development, improve productivity, and create opportunities for all. She said the government will take up next-gen reforms and build consensus with stakeholders for effective implementation.

The finance minister also announced that a scheme will be launched to help deserving sections of middle class living in rented houses or slums or chawls or unauthorized colonies to buy or build their own houses.