Interim Budget 2024: 'We are working towards making India a Viksit Bharat by 2047,' says FM Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday delivered her Interim Budget 2024 speech and also gave a sneak peek into PM Modi's vision for "Viksit Bharat (developed India) by 2047".

"Our government is working towards all-round development, and it's all-inclusive. It covers all castes and people at all levels. We are working towards making India a Viksit Bharat by 2047," said Sitharaman in Parliament.

"Vision for 'Viksit Bharat' is that of prosperous Bharat in harmony with nature, modern infrastructure, and providing opportunities for all citizens and regions," she added.

"Important priority for our government is to help MSME grow and compete; This will be part of Viksit Bharat roadmap," she said.

The government has extended 43 crore loans aggregating to Rs 22.5 lakh crore under the PM Mudra Yojana, Finance Minsiter Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday.

Sitharaman in her pre-election Budget, which is technically a vote on account and is popularly termed an interim Budget, said direct benefit transfer of Rs 34 lakh crore through Jan Dhan accounts have resulted in savings of Rs 2.7 lakh crore.

The finance minister also said 30 crore Mudra Yojana loans have been given to women in the last 10 years.

Saturation approach of covering all eligible people is true and comprehensive achievement of social justice and this is secularism in action, she asserted.