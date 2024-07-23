PM Narendra Modi hails Union Budget 2024; says Budget empowers middle class, women, poor, villagers 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Union Budget 2024-25 and said that the budget for Viksit Bharat ensures inclusive growth, benefiting every segment of society and paving the way for a developed India. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget in the Parliament on July 23.

Speaking after the Budget presentation, PM Modi said the budget empowers the middle class, the women, the poor, and the villagers.

“It takes the country’s poor, village and farmer on the path of prosperity. In the last 10 years, 25 crore people have come out of poverty. This is a budget of continuity of empowerment of the new middle class,” says PM Modi.

Emphasising his government’s push to empower the middle class and create employment opportunities in the country, the PM said, “This Budget will provide a new scale to education and skill. It will give new strength to the middle class. It has come with strong schemes aimed at strengthening tribals, Dalits and backwards. This Budget will help assure financial partnership.”

“Increasing unprecedented opportunities for employment and self-employment has been our government’s identity. Today’s Budget further strengthens it. The world has witnessed the success of PLI (production linked incentive) scheme; now this Budget has announced employment-linked incentive scheme, which will create crores of new employment opportunities,” said PM Modi.

The PM also highlighted the need for India to become ‘aatmanirbhar’ in agriculture sector and pointed out the Budget has announcements for pulses, oilseeds production. This Budget strengthens every section of the society, he said.