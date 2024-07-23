Union Budget 2024: Govt allocates over ₹2,400 cr for tourism in FY25

The government has allocated ₹2,479 crore for the tourism sector for FY25, according to the budget estimate. In contrast to this, the government had allocated ₹2,400 crore in FY24. The revised estimates show an allocation of ₹1,692.10 crore in FY24 to the tourism sector.

During her speech for the union budget for FY25, the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman made four key announcements to boost tourism especially in Bihar.

"Tourism has always been a part of our civilization. Our efforts in positioning India as a global tourist destination will also create jobs, stimulate investments and unlock economic opportunities for other sectors," says Sitharaman.

In FY25, the government announced the development of Vishnupad Temple at Gaya and Mahabodhi Temple at Bodh Gaya in Bihar. "Comprehensive development of Vishnupad Temple Corridor and Mahabodhi Temple Corridor will be supported, modelled on the successful Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor, to transform them into world class pilgrim and tourist destinations," says Sitharaman.

The government has also proposed comprehensive development initiative for Rajgir. "Rajgir holds immense religious significance for Hindus, Buddhists and Jains. The 20th Tirthankara Munisuvrata temple in the Jain Temple complex is ancient. The Saptharishi or the 7 hotsprings form a warm water Brahmakund that is sacred. A comprehensive development initiative for Rajgir will be undertaken," says Sitharaman.

Meanwhile, the government announced the support for the development of Nalanda as a tourist centre besides reviving Nalanda University.

Additionally, in order to boost tourism in Odisha, the government will provide assistance to development of Odisha’s scenic beauty, temples, monuments, craftsmanship, wildlife sanctuaries, natural landscapes and pristine beaches making it an ultimate tourism destination.