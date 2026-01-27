Union Budget 2026: Where, how to access past economic surveys?

Anticipation builds across the country as the Union Budget 2026 is drawing closer. Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2026 in the Parliament on February 11. But before that happens, the economic survey will be released.

Before the Finance Minister presents the Union Budget, the Economic Survey sets the stage. Published annually by the Ministry of Finance, the Economic Survey, also known as the "report card" of the Indian economy, reviews the country’s economic performance over the past year, identifies challenges, and suggests policy measures for sustainable growth. It serves as both a detailed record and a roadmap, helping policymakers, researchers, students, and citizens understand the trends shaping India’s economy.

What does an economic survey entail?

The Economic Survey covers a wide range of topics, from GDP growth, inflation, and fiscal health to employment, trade, agriculture, and social development. It also highlights the outcomes of past policies, making it a crucial tool for anyone looking to understand how India’s economic story has evolved.

Where can older economic surveys be accessed?

Economic Surveys are easily accessible to the public online. All past and current editions are available on the official Ministry of Finance website and the Department of Economic Affairs portal. Additionally, PDFs can be downloaded from the Union Budget website, making it simple for students, researchers, and curious citizens to explore them on any device.

The Ministry of Finance runs the portal - India Budget which recorded all economic surveys since 1957-58. They can be accessed here.

How to navigate older surveys effectively?

Start with the table of contents, which provides a snapshot of each year’s major topics.

Use the search function in PDFs to locate specific terms like “inflation,” “employment,” or “agriculture.”

Compare consecutive surveys to track trends in GDP growth, fiscal deficit, or sectoral performance.

Many editions include visual charts and infographics, which simplify complex data and make comparisons easier.