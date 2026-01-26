Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget 2026 on Sunday, February 1, at 11 AM. This annual financial blueprint outlines how it plans to raise revenue and allocate spending in the year ahead. Presented in Parliament, it reflects the state of the economy and the government’s policy priorities.

Few traditions in Indian governance are as visually iconic as the Union Budget presentation. For decades, the image of the Finance Minister carrying a leather briefcase symbolised authority, secrecy, and colonial-era formality. But in recent years, that image has changed. This move reflects India’s evolving approach to governance.

The era of the briefcase

For much of independent India’s history, Finance Ministers carried the Budget documents in a traditional leather briefcase while entering Parliament. This practice traced its roots to British parliamentary customs, where Budget papers were treated as closely guarded state secrets. The briefcase became a symbol of fiscal power and confidentiality, with the contents revealed only when the Finance Minister rose to speak.

A symbolic shift

In 2021, a significant change took place when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman replaced the briefcase with a tablet wrapped in a traditional red cloth, resembling a "bahi-khata". This shift was more than a logistical update. It marked a symbolic departure from colonial legacies and an embrace of India’s own cultural and administrative traditions.

Why the tablet matters

The move to a tablet aligned the Budget presentation with India’s push towards digital governance. Budget documents became electronically stored, easier to access, and more environmentally friendly. It also reflected the government’s focus on transparency, efficiency, and modernisation. All values are increasingly central to public finance management.

What changed and what didn’t

While the mode of carrying the Budget changed, the seriousness of the exercise did not. The Budget remains a confidential document until it is presented in Parliament, and the principles of secrecy, accuracy, and accountability continue to apply. What changed was the symbolism itself.

Why does this shift matter

This transition mirrors India’s broader transformation. From paper-heavy administration to digital governance. It signals how even long-standing institutions can evolve while preserving their core purpose. As attention turns to Union Budget 2026, the tablet has become a familiar sight. But its presence serves as a reminder that the Budget is also about how the state presents its priorities in a changing India.