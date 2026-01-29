Union Budget 2026: Who drafts the Economic Survey and how it is prepared

As the Union Budget 2026 for the financial year 2026–27 is set to be presented in Parliament on Sunday, February 1, 2026, at 11 am, attention also turns to the Economic Survey a crucial document that sets the context for the Budget.

Released annually by the government ahead of the Budget presentation, the Economic Survey offers a comprehensive assessment of the economy’s performance, challenges and outlook.

Who exactly drafts the report and how is it prepared?

The Economic Survey is an annual document published by the Ministry of Finance, serving as an in-depth review of the state of the Indian economy. It analyses prevailing economic conditions, identifies key trends and risks, and provides a forward-looking perspective that helps frame policy discussions ahead of the Union Budget.

The responsibility for drafting the Economic Survey lies with the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs, which functions under the Ministry of Finance.

The document is prepared under the overall supervision and guidance of the Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) to the Government of India, who plays a central role in shaping the Survey’s analytical framework, themes and policy emphasis.

A dedicated team of economists, researchers and analysts within the Economic Division works on the survey throughout the year. This team collates and analyses vast amounts of data drawn from multiple sources, including various central ministries, state governments, regulatory bodies and international institutions.

The objective is to ensure that the Survey reflects not only domestic economic realities but also global developments that could influence India’s growth trajectory.

The Economic Survey goes beyond headline indicators such as GDP growth and inflation. It delves into structural issues, sector-wise performance, fiscal and external sector trends, and emerging megatrends affecting the economy. The document also evaluates the effectiveness of past policy measures and highlights areas where reforms may be required.

Once finalised, the Economic Survey is presented in Parliament by the finance minister, typically a day ahead of the Union Budget. While it does not announce new policies or tax measures, the Survey plays a critical role in shaping expectations around the Budget by providing the analytical foundation on which fiscal decisions are based.