MindRush 2019: There's need to restore data credibility, say economists

Whose data to trust? This seems to be the biggest economic debate in the country right now. Four economists of repute - one of them being part of the government and another part of the previous government - sat together for a Fireside Chat during Business Today's Mindrush 2019. Montek Singh Ahluwalia, the former deputy chairman of the Planning Commission, Ajay Shah, professor, National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP), Sanjeev Sanyal, the principal economic advisor to the government of India and Rajat Kathuria, Director and Chief Executive at the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER) discussed the issue at length. Watch the video for the full session.