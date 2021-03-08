3x return in 2 years! This 24-year-old just made a killing

Who says women and finances don't gel? A number of women from young professionals to homemakers are taking charge of their money. For example, Chartered Accountant Khushboo Dadia who is just 24 years old and is not just managing her own money but also of her family. Speaking to Aprajita Sharma of Business Today, she shared her ideas of when to buy or sell a stock, how she earned more than 300 per cent in a stock and suggestions for prospective women investors.

Also Read: Minting money on Dalal Street: What draws women to stock investing