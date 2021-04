Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla cleared the air around Covishield vaccine efficacy and safety as many people in India are still hesitant to take the vaccine. In an interview with India Today, Poonawalla said that Covishield was absolutely safe and gave 94 percent efficacy. The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine produced by Serum Institute in Pune has come under a cloud of suspicion after cases of blood clots were reported in some recipients. Watch the video for more details.