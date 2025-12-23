'Just to stop employees from...': User calls out Secret Santa, Diwali celebrations in offices; netizens weigh in

A post on social media platform X has sparked debate after sharply criticising the culture of celebrating festivals and social events inside Indian offices, calling it a tool to keep employees compliant rather than fairly compensated.

The post took aim at practices such as Secret Santa, Diwali celebrations and office dance events, arguing that they are often organised “just to satisfy employees at the workplace so they won't demand more money or resist 70-hour weeks.”

Drawing a comparison with workplaces abroad, the user claimed that “outside India, employers never force employees to celebrate festivals in the office,” adding that companies instead declare holidays, particularly during Christmas. “Slave mentality persists in Indian workplaces,” the post said.

The user further argued that office celebrations place an additional financial burden on employees, who are expected to dress up, contribute to gift exchanges and participate in events—all while continuing regular work without a holiday. “You're literally wearing good clothes, spending money on Secret Santa gifts, and still working in the office with no holiday,” the post noted.

Criticism was also directed at the nature of festive gifts provided by employers. The post claimed that companies often give “dry fruits and utensils for Diwali rather than cash,” questioning the value of such gestures when employees would prefer time off or monetary benefits.

Suggesting alternatives, the user said employers should consider giving employees greater freedom during festive periods. “At least take your team on a vacation or give them freedom to enjoy the off-season,” the post said, questioning what it described as an “obsession with doing everything in the same building during the same office hours.”

Secret Santa in the office, Diwali in the office, and dances in the office.

Just to satisfy employees at the workplace so they won't demand more money or resist 70-hour weeks.



— Karan🧋 (@kmeanskaran) December 20, 2025

While the post acknowledged that some people may find the remarks offensive, it has resonated with many online, reigniting conversations around work culture, long hours and the meaning of employee engagement in Indian workplaces.

A user wrote, "Exactly, when i worked an office job, we neither had a long vacation on Diwali nor Christmas. Every time some stupid party or games were organised, employees from other states were forced to cut their stay at home short due to the shortage of holidays and available wfh days. It was a chaos. I wish the ‘holiday season’ becomes a norm here too."

"Often it’s not in the same office hours, it’s once officer hours are over," a second user commented. A third user said, "OMG, finally someone said it! Every time I see videos of employees dancing in offices I feel secondhand embarrassment."

Yet another user weighed in, "Indian govt. should cut all these stupid festivals and give a big 10-15day holiday for Diwali."