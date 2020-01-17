Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express: All you need to know

Gujarat Chief Minster Vijay Rupani flagged off Mumbai- Ahmedabad Tejas Express on Friday morning. The commercial run of the train will start from January 19. Tejas Express will cover the distance in six and half hours. This is the second premium train by IRCTC after Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express. The train will halt at Nadiad, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Vapi and Borivali stations in both directions. The tickets can be booked only online via IRCTC website or mobile app. Children below the age of 5 will be allowed free travel and children above 5 will be charged full ticket price. Watch the video for more details.



